Telecoms giant, 9mobile Nigeria launched an online television platform, 9TV, in a virtual event yesterday.

According to the company, 9TV is a one-stop entertainment hub where 9mobile subscribers on prepaid and hybrid subscriptions can watch their favourite movies, TV shows, children’s entertainment, and live events on the go.

Accessible on Android and web platforms, the TV offers free to air local and international channels, video-on-demand, reality shows and live events streaming, all at affordable rates and on a variety of smart devices.

Unveiling the app at its headquarters in Lagos, 9mobile explained that 9TV is a unique platform to give its subscribers refreshing content on various smart devices and help them keep abreast of happenings on smartphones and tablets.

Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, said “We are happy to be introducing this new entertainment platform for the delight of our subscribers. 9TV will offer unlimited relaxation with quality entertainment content at prices that they can afford,” the Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, said.

Commenting on some of the other unique features of 9TV, Okonkwo said that apart from having all the major features and services a media and entertainment app should have, it allows users to watch whatever they want.