90% of bandits terrorising Katsina live with us - Gov. Radda
90% of bandits terrorising Katsina live with us – Gov. Radda

Published

46 mins ago

on

Chinese operatives storm Kwara Forest after deadly kidnap of expatriate

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has said that about 90 percent of bandits terrorising the state are neither strangers nor outsiders.

Speaking on Tuesday, Radda said insecurity remains a major obstacle to meaningful development in Katsina.

He said while governors serve as security chiefs in their states, the army and police operate independently.

The governor said to bolster security efforts, the state created a local outfit composed of youths drawn from areas affected by banditry.

 

“These boys know the terrain better, they know those people better. Most of the perpetrators of these banditry are from our own area. They are not aliens. Ninety-something percent of them, we know their fathers, their grandfathers, and they are living with us”.

He restated the importance of involving locals in the fight against banditry.

“So this situation requires local involvement, and that was why we created this outfit, so that people at the local level can provide us with information.

“They can lead the fight to the enclaves of the bandits because they know the terrain better, and they can fish out informants living among us, giving information to the bandits and those that provide logistic support to the bandits.

“Without unbundling that, you would not be able to fight insecurity successfully”, Radda added.

