FG launches unified ERP portal to modernise management of polytechnics, technical institutions

The federal government has unveiled the Unified Institution Management Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Portal, a digital platform designed to revolutionise data management across Nigeria’s polytechnics and technical institutions.

Developed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the portal is part of the board’s wider digital transformation agenda aimed at boosting transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector.

Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris M. Bugaje, described the platform as a “game-changer” for managing technical education in Nigeria.

“This ERP platform is critical in transforming technical education administration and improving transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the sector,” Bugaje said at the launch event.

Dr. Babangida A. Albaba, Technical Assistant to the Executive Secretary, provided a technical demonstration, outlining the portal’s core features, security safeguards, and the registration process for institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, formally launched the portal through the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, who stressed the government’s commitment to full compliance.

“All polytechnics and technical institutions must complete their registration on the portal by December 2025. Participation is mandatory,” she said.

During an interactive session, stakeholders expressed concerns over possible operational challenges, resource allocation, and data security. In response, NBTE assured them of strong data protection protocols, uninterrupted access, and full technical support.

Head of Media and Publicity at NBTE, Mrs. Fatima Abubakar, hailed the initiative as a milestone in the modernisation of Nigeria’s technical education.

“This development marks a major step forward in ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the sector,” she said.

The ERP platform is expected to streamline administration, improve service delivery, and strengthen oversight across polytechnics and technical institutions nationwide.