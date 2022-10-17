The Federal Government on Sunday, disclosed that the flood disaster ravaging states in the country has so far killed over 603 persons, displaced 1,302,589 persons and destroyed over 108,393 hectares of farmlands.

The government also disclosed that the disaster injured 2,407 persons, partially damaged 121,318 houses, totally damaged 82,053 houses, partially damaged 108,392 hectares of farmlands and totally damaged 332,327 hectares of farmlands, all across Nigeria.

Disclosing the figures during a press conference in Abuja, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, warned of more devastating effects in Anambra, Cross Rivers, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa state and urged the respective state governments to relocate residents in flood prone areas to high grounds.

Expressing sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of property, the minister said, “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is concerned that despite all our efforts of averting the consequence of the 2022 flooding season, unfortunately we have recorded the loss of over 500 lives, partial or total damage of more than 90,000 houses, damage of more than 140, 000 hectares of farmland, so many roads and other infrastructures were also affected.”