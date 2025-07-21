57 years after his passing, family celebrates legacy of late Ladejola-Oginni

The family of late Prince Francis Ladejola-Oginni of the Ataiyero Ruling House of Ilesa has paid glowing tributes to their father and grandfather, describing him as a rare gem whose life of philanthropy and kindness left an enduring mark on countless lives.

Prince Ladejola-Oginni, a wealthy businessman and respected philanthropist, was widely admired among the Ijesa people for his integrity and generosity. His popularity was such that he received massive public support when he contested for the throne of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland on two occasions.

In a statement signed by Queen Hannah Adedoyin Afolabi on behalf of the children and grandchildren, the family celebrated his lasting impact, noting that his legacy goes far beyond material achievements.

“In evergreen memory of our dearly beloved father and great-grandfather, the late Prince Francis Ladejola-Oginni of the Ataiyero Ruling House of Ilesa, who vied for the throne of Ijesaland twice, we honour and remember his incredible life today, 57 years after his passing,” the statement read.

Born in 1920, Prince Ladejola-Oginni passed away on July 21, 1968. The family described him as a man of compassion, wisdom, and generosity who dedicated his life to serving others and uplifting his community.

“He believed in the power of education and supported countless individuals in pursuing their dreams. Many people owe their success to his unwavering encouragement and belief in their potential,” the statement continued.

The family praised him as a devoted father, a loyal friend, and a pillar of strength, whose warmth and kindness touched everyone he encountered.

“As we mark 57 years since his departure, we commit to upholding his legacy of compassion and service. Though he may no longer be with us, his spirit remains a guiding light, inspiring us to continue making a difference in our communities,” the statement concluded, praying for his soul to rest in peace.