Hon. Ogundare John Campos, Chairman-Elect, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, has expressed his appreciation for the electorate in the local government and across the state for voting candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the local government election held on Saturday.

In a statement by Olaide Omotosho on his behalf, Campos reassured the people of full implementation of his campaign promises predicated on his cardinal vision of “Single, Simple and Powerful Idea” of a greater Eti-Osa East, wherein he is committed to delivering Education, Infrastructure, Rehabilitation and Road Networks , Youth and Women Empowerment, Health care and succinct Environmental management, while ensuring adequate delivery of dividend of democracy to the good people of Eti-Osa East LCDA.

He further assured that, “it is time to work the talk, hence his preparedness to serve and ensure continuous constructive engagements with all the good people of the Eti-Osa East Council via hosting of a Quarterly Town Hall Meeting and ensuring implementation of other mutually agreed resolutions respectively.”

He expressed his readiness to carry all sections of the community along in his quest to take Eti-Osa East to greater heights.

Hon. Campos specially thanked the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his unflinching supports, while acknowledging the governor’s positive leadership qualities of absolute service to the good people of Lagos State.