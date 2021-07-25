The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the 17 chairmanship seats announced for the local government elections in Ogun State.

The results were announced on Sunday by Babatunde Osibodu, the chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC), at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.

Osibodu said that pending results from Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota and Abeokuta-South LGAs would be announced as soon as they were received from the collation centres.

He said the results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would also be announced when they were ready.

The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday.

The LG elections in Ogun were largely characterised by low turnout of voters and logistic challenges at the early stage of the exercise in most council areas.

NAN reports that the elections scheduled to hold between 8am and 2m did not start until 11am in most of the polling centres.

Some electoral officials were, however, on the ground as early as possible in some of the polling units with the election materials.

They were, however, seen sitting idle waiting for voters who were coming out in trickles.

Apathy also played out in other council areas like the Ado-Odo/Ota and Ikenne council areas in spite of the fact that the electoral officers were available.