Dr Dre, U.S. pop star and music producer, has been ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge to pay his estranged wife, Nicole Young, the sum of $293,306, monthly in spousal support as their divorce case rages on.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a judge ordered the Beats By Dre mogul to pay Young nearly $300,000 per month, which adds up to roughly $3.5 million a year.

The order reportedly states, “[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021.”

The only way out for Dr. Dre is if Young “remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”

Nicole Young’s attorney Samantha Spector also arranged for Dre to have to cover Young’s health insurance, but all other insurance must be paid out of pocket. Dre will to have to “continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes” as well.

But this doesn’t mean the negotiations are over. The ex-couple is currently trying to agree on an overall settlement of their divorce.

Young filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” and their divorce proceedings grew increasingly messier as the months dragged on. The main point of contention was a prenuptial agreement Young allegedly signed in 1996, shortly before they got married in May of that year.

She claims Dr. Dre ripped it up one night as some type of romantic gesture, rendering it null and void. Dre begged the judge to declare him legally single in March, which the judge ultimately granted. Since then, Dre has been spotted with the mother of Omarion’s child and Love & Hip Hop personality Apryl Jones.