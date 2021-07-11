Popular Nigerian musician and record producer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has died, aged 44.

The singer died after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, according to a statement by Dr. Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the Fasasi family.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan,” the statement said.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings. We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”