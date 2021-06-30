By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Workers under the aegis of Council of Academic Staff Unions Of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institutions (CASUOSTI), have hailed the development strides of the current Osun Government, saying the state could not have had it better than the way it is.

At a meeting held with the representatives of Government at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the tertiary Institution workers pointed out that the manner which Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is stabilizing the state’s finances despite the economic downturn affecting the whole world still remained miracle.

Speaking through their Chairman, Comrade Lana Olusegun at the meeting which had in attendance the State Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the workers stated that no reasonable individual will not commend the Governor for his unique leadership style.

They expressed appreciation to the Governor for being sensitive to their needs at all times, especially on the reinstatement of their members back into their fold, saying this goes a long way to show Oyetola’s magnanimous nature.

According to Comrade Lana, “No reasonable human being will not want to identify with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola because he has really done well for the people of our state since assumption of office as the state Governor.

“It amazes us each time we try to put the projects this administration has done and is embarking on beside the revenue of the state, you will realize that it is just a miracle what Governor Oyetola is doing. And to think that he keeps up with the payment of salaries before the end of every month is also another huge surprise.

“A lot of states are already reversing the implementation of the new minimum wage, some states are beginning to pay half salaries and this is because the economy of the whole country and the world is at an edge. It is amazing how Governor Oyetola is doing it.”

In their seperate remarks, the duo of the Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said the present administration will continue to do all within it’s powers to keep the economy of the state stabilized by being prudent in spending.

They assured workers and all residents of the state of Governor Oyetola’s resolve to continue make life better for all and sundry, while assuring the tertiary Institutions workers of better welfare packages as soon as the economy of the state improves.