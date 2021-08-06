More Boko Haram/ Islamic State West African Province terrorists are surrendering to the troops of Operations Hadin Kai in Borno State, the Nigerian Army has said.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army said the troops sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the terrorists in Sambisa Forest and its environs was responsible for this.

According to him, 56 terrorists and their families laid down their arms, adding that 18 male fighters of the terrorist groups along with their families including 18 adult females and 19 children on Wednesday surrendered to the troops.

The statement was titled, ‘Operation Hadin Kai: Again more terrorists surrender as troops escalate operations across North East theatre’.

It read, “More Boko Haram / ISWAP terrorists are surrendering as troops of Operations HADIN KAI , conducting Counter terrorism and counter Insurgency operations in north east Nigeria escalate ground and air offensive operations against the terrorists.

“Sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the terrorists in Sambisa forest and its environs have continued to yield positive results as 56 terrorists and their families laid down their arms abandoning the groups and their illicit course. Recently, the terrorist groups have suffered enormous setbacks and recorded several casualties as a result of ferocious offensives by gallant troops of OPHK.

“Eighteen male fighters of the terrorist groups on Wednesday 4 August 2021, came out to surrender to troops with their arms and ammunition, along with their families including 18 adult females and 19 children from Chingori and other surrounding villages around the Sambisa forest.

“The arms recovered from the surrendered terrorists include, 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 foreign AK 47 rifle with telescopic sight, 1 Fabrique Nationale rifle, 8 AK 47 rifle magazines, 1 FN rifle magazine, 1 Bandolier, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and the sum of Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred naira (#7,700.00) only.

“Similarly, a Boko Haram fighter from Abuja Asamau Village in Sambisa Forest also surrendered to own troops of with his AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines, 1 Magazine holder, 1 round of 7.62mm special and the sum of N5,000:00

“It will be recalled that in less than 2 weeks, over 100 BHTs/ISWAP terrorists and their families have succumbed to ferocious offensive operations of Nigerian troops by laying down their arms and giving up the fight as their enclaves are being bombarded by the combined efforts of the Air component and ground troops of Operation HADIN KAI.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has lauded the troops for their effort and charged them to remain dedicated and committed in the fight, until the terrorists are completely decimated.”