Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has blamed his predecessor, Bukola Saraki, for President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to perform well between 2015 and 2019.

Lawan who spoke at a youth conference in Abuja on Monday, said the Buhari government lost four years because of the rift with the national assembly led by Bukola Saraki.

According to him, the APC lost four years that would have been used to convince Nigerians that they were right in voting out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“For four years, our government could not perform optimally because of the then crisis between the parliament, the national assembly, and the executive arm of government.

“So, APC had already lost four very important years. And, that was supposed to be the year that we should have convinced Nigerians that they took the right decision by voting out a PDP administration in 2015,” he said.

“What are our options? We are one party in different arms of government. Our policies are supposed to be the same. Our programmes and projects are supposed to be the same, whether you’re in the legislature or the executive.

“So long as you are APC, that is your programme and project, that is your government and you are bound to make it succeed.”

Lawan noted that the national assembly under him has taken a “conscious” decision of working in harmony with the executive.

“Otherwise, in 2023, many would like to see our backs if you can’t provide the services expected of you in your first four years,” he said.