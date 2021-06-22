By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State in collaboration with OMAKONSULTS Nigeria Limited organized a one-week training programme titled “Exploring New Technologies (Digital Transformation) in Agriculture Towards Improved Food Production in Nigeria”.

The one-week training which was held at the institute between 17th and 21st of May, 2021, had forty (40) participants selected all over Nigeria and from different Agricultural value chain sectors.

The training programme was declared open on Tuesday 18th May, by the Executive Director of Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Dr. Olufemi Ajayi Oladunni, accompanied by his management team, including the Managing Director of OMAKONSULTS Nigeria Limited, the consultancy outfit that handled the training, Pastor J. A. O. Ogunleye.

Topics covered at the training include Basic Conditions for Digital Transformation, Enablers for Digital Agriculture Transformation, Examples and Impact of the Use of Digital Technologies in Agrifood Systems, ICT for Extension Services, Productivity Learning, Capacity Development and a host of other contemporary topical issues, including group discussions, handled by versatile resource persons.

Participants at the end of the training expressed their delights, being selected to benefit from the eye opening capacity strengthening training. According to the beneficiaries, the programme has exposed them to new realities in the modern day Agricultural practices. They all promised to put the knowledge acquired during the training to practice in order to boost food production in Nigeria.