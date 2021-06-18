SUNDAY OGUNTUYI

Ahead of the Osun 2022 governorship election, about five thousands members of the country’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors according to findings, were followers of a popular grassroot political mobiliser in the ancient town of Ede, Alhaji Raji Taoheed, popularly called Zobo, who, himself, led them to join the ruling party.

Zobo, during the defection ceremony at the Seventh Day Adventist High School, Ede, said the tremendous performance of the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola within the space of two and half years informed the decision of his followers and himself to join the APC.

Alhaji Zobo who was a very strong member of PDP in Ede South until his defection, promised to deliver more than 5, 000 votes for APC in the forthcoming elections.

On the sidelines of the defection, Zobo told journalists that nothing would stop Oyetola from contesting for second term, expressing optimism that he will outrightly defeat whoever that will contest against him.

He said the governor had performed excellently well in the town, especially in road construction, health, education, and human resource development, and has the support of the entire party members in the area.

“Oyetola will contest for second term and he will win,” he said. Governor Oyetola has been doing tremendously well. Only the enemy of progress will say he has not done well.

“As a matter of fact, I and over five thousand of my supporters decided to join the party because of the unprecedented achievements of the Governor.

“The governor, upon his assumption in office changed the perception of Ede people towards the APC government.

“The roads that have been abandoned for years have now become motorable. Take for instance, Okegada/Ejigbo road, Okegada/ Akoda/ Sekona road. All these roads were abandoned by the previous administrations, but Oyetola has done them.

“We, the members of Osun APC in Ede South declare our support for Governor Oyetola for his foresight, exemplary leadership and administrative skills.

“I restate our uncompromising, unalloyed, unwavering, unbridled and 100% loyalty to his administration and government. We, members of APC in Ede South local government are proud of all his achievements and happy to be associated with him.

“In tune with the sacrificial, selfless service and commitment of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to the growth and overall development of Osun State, with retrospect and benefit of foresight that he remains the best candidate, administrator and leader as we approach the 2022 gubernatorial election.”

Speaking on the alleged rift between the governor and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Zobo said there was no any rift between Aregbesola and Oyetola.

He said: “One thing is clear, both Aregbesola and Oyetola belong to the same political family. They are both products of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu tutelage.

“It is also clear that in our party, APC, we respect leadership, we honour those that are our leaders. The major problem in politics today has to do with the followers.

“Sometimes, those of us that are following them cause problems between them because where no rift exists they will go out and start spreading rumour that there is a rift.

“Yes, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola handed over to Governor Oyetola. They are both in the same party, APC. They respect each other. Alhaji Oyetola served as Chief of Staff under Aregbesola for eight years and I know that today, even if there are issues, they still call themselves and talk.

“It is only their followers that will go out and say A and B are fighting. I know that both Ogbeni Aregbesola and Alhaji Oyetola belong to the same political family and they are the best of friends. In no distant time, all the rumours will go down and things will be settled fully.” he said

On the insinuation that the APC has split into two in Osun with one camp belonging to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the other camp with the minister of interior, Aregbesola, the Ede born politician said all what he knew was that there is a single party in Osun APC.

“Governor Oyetola is the leader of the party, and it behoves on all of us that we must rally round him, support him to ensure that he succeed.

“So, there is a single party in Osun APC and it is under the chairmanship of Prince Gboyega Famodun, while the leader of the party in Osun is Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola. There is no party A and part B in APC.”

He therefore urged the people of the state, especially Ede to continue to support the governor in his bid to transform the state to the greater heights.