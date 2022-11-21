49 terrorists, two commanders surrender to troops in Borno

At least 49 terrorists of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, including two commanders, Ba’a Usman (Munzir) and Alhaji Ari (Nakib), have reportedly surrendered to troops in Borno State.

Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, quoted military sources to have disclosed that the terrorists surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Damboa on November 20, 2022.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the insurgents came out from Sambisa Forest, where they have been hiding and waging campaign of terror.

So far, no fewer than 90,000 insurgents comprising combatants and non-combatants and their families have far surrendered to the Nigerian troops.

The sources noted that the sustained onslaughts on the insurgents under the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches had led to the mass surrender.