Oluomachi Nwoko, a 24-year-old final year student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State has given birth quintuplets at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Nwoko gave birth to three girls and two boys on Tuesday.

Speaking to ABN TV, a nurse on duty said “The female babies came first and she is the first to give birth to quintuplets in the facility in a long time.”

Both mother and children are in good health condition.