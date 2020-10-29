Tragedy on Wednesday, struck in Enugu State as a truck rammed into a school bus conveying about 60 school children killing a number of them and other bystanders.

According to an eye witness, the truck suffered brake failure and rammed into the bus at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The pupils are of the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu owned by the Catholic Diocese of Awgu home

It was gathered that the accident happened when a Lowbed truck belonging to a construction firm working at Oji-River – Awgu Federal Road lost control and rammed into the school bus.

The Federal Road Safety Corps which confirmed the incident on Thursday, said 21 people, including school children, died.

The Enugu Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonna Kalu, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH said the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

He, however, blamed the accident on speeding beyond the limit and dangerous driving.

Kalu said, “21 persons have been confirmed dead and more than 50 persons were in the school bus.

“Also of note is that not all the deaths were school children. Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties.

“From available information, the accident was caused by dangerous driving.”