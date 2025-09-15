Connect with us

2026: Oyebamiji vows to tackle Osun’s infrastructure deficit if elected
Published

19 seconds ago

on

A governorship aspirant in the 2026 Osun State election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bola Oyebamiji, has pledged to address the state’s infrastructure deficit if elected.

Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO and currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), made the promise during a media parley in Osogbo on Monday.

He said his consultation visits across 21 out of the state’s 30 local governments revealed widespread infrastructural challenges, which he is determined to fix if given the mandate.

“I have moved round more than 21 local governments to consult, and I discovered there are huge infrastructural deficits in Osun. I want to assure our people that I will address them. I am encouraged by the level of preparation and support I’ve seen,” he said.

On his acceptability, Oyebamiji noted that the warm reception accorded him during his visits showed the readiness of Osun people to return the APC to power in 2026.

“The reception I got everywhere indicates that the people are prepared to take government from the PDP back to the APC. They want that shift,” he said.

He commended party members for their hard work and assured them that he would not disappoint. According to him, all aspirants have agreed to rally behind whoever the APC leaders eventually choose as the party’s flagbearer.

