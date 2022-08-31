2023: Tinubu’ll get bulk votes from Southeast – APC chieftain

Dr. Ben Nwoye, immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, has claimed that Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, will get bulk votes from the Igbo in the 2023 election.

The APC chieftain spoke during the unveiling of a campaign building for the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Group in Enugu.

Nwoye argued that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had achieved a lot in spite of the challenges of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He said Tinubu should be allowed to sustain the good works Buhari would leave behind.

He recounted the many landmark achievements the Buhari administration had recorded to include the paying of minimum wage of N30,000, as well as increasing the allowances of the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Nwoye further noted that the presidency, under the APC, embarked on tremendous infrastructural development in the country, especially in the Southeast.

“There is need for continuity and even though there is a problem of security, it should not undermine the achievement of the APC-led government.

“It was the APC under Buhari that introduced the primary school feeding project,” he stated.

He disclosed that all stakeholders in the State had agreed to work for Tinubu come 2023, adding that nobody will stop the presidential moving train of APC.

“We want to ensure that Tinubu/Shettima will get enough votes in the South-East.

“I advise supporters of other parties that are saying that APC will not campaign in the Southeast to bury the idea. We have thousands of supporters that will work for the APC,” he stated