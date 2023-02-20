2023: Tinubu in secret deal with   Gov. Makinde, S/West leaders

Olusesan Laoye

Despite all attempts to undermine the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his visit to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and the the centre of politics in the South West, was aimed at concluding the arrangements to win the votes of the people in the region, as the most popular candidate from that part of the country.

Although the visit was tagged to be a normal rally to end his presidential campaign in the region, it achieved more than just an ordinary rally; it marked the final talk that sealed his earlier endorsement by various groups and organizations including the Afenifere and Yoruba council of elders among others.

Tinubu on arrival at the ancient city as arranged, went straight to business to convince the leaders in the South West his major base, on the need to accept and ensure that the region stands by him as their son.

His Ibadan visit also confirmed the speculations about where the governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde stands, out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 governors, who have been having a running battle with the party, the Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the presidency coming to the southern part of Nigeria.

Before Tinubu’s visit to Ibadan last Thursday, it was not clear where Makinde stood and who to support for the presidency, but Tinubu’s meeting with him, though it was a closed door, with both parties refusing to disclosed what actually transpired, sources at the meeting, informed Business Hallmark that their discussions, which lasted over two hours, was based on how the governor would work for him and to convince the people of the state to vote for him, since he had disowned the flag bearer of his political party, Atiku Abubakar, who is in contention with the APC flag bearer, Tinubu.

Tinubu’s meeting with Makinde was said to have been very explosive because it centred on two fundamental issues as it affects the duo.

Sources hinted that both Makinde and Tinubu had to agree on the principle of, “if you rub my back, I will rub yours”, as Makinde was said to have told Tinubu point blank that he was ready to mobilise votes for him based on the fact that he too, would back him, an indication that he would have to sacrifice the candidate of his party in return.

This arrangement was said to have Informed the delay in coming to Mapo hall, venue of the rally, where Tinubu reluctantly raised the hand of Senator Teslim Folarin as the flag bearer of the APC in Oyo State.

The APC in Oyo has been divided, as some members are still aggrieved over Folarin grabbing the governorship ticket.

Tinubu’s action at Mapo, where thousands of supporters waited for him and the manner he raised up the hand of Folarin, without handing over the flag of the party to him and not even altering a word, speaks volumes.

As a member of the party said, “it was glaring that Tinubu reluctantly raised the hands of Folarin up without even saying a word or hand over the flag and the broom, the symbols of the party, to Folarin; it showed that he is not his preferred candidate as Tinubu would have preferred Adebayo Adelabu, who out of annoyance left the APC for the Accord Party, where he is now contesting the governorship.”

The meeting with Governor Makinde was only a prelude to Tinubu’s mission in the former political headquarters of the South west. As part of his mission, he met with traditional rulers in all the South West, at the international conference centre, University of Ibadan, where it was said they discussed how they would all go back to their respective domains to mobilize for Tinubu, who is the only candidate from the region.

It was agreed that Tinubu should not be let down by the people of the South West and that a strong platform should be provided for him to win massively in the zone.

The APC’S presidential flag bearer also met various groups and notable Yoruba leaders, who are influential and who could mobilize votes for him, across the South West. From all indications, it was clear that the various meetings held in Ibadan, may have sealed the earlier endorsement of Tinubu and to ensure that he is not left out and put to shame in the entire South West.

What, however, baffled the crowd that waited for Tinubu from 10am till 6:30pm, when he surfaced at Mapo hall venue of the Oyo State rally, the last in the region before the Saturday election, was how he kept mute.

The crowd, which waited patiently for his arrival and expected to hear what he would say concerning his plan for the country, especially in view of what is happening in Nigeria, however, dispersed disappointed when Tinubu mounted the podium without altering a word.

Some of the people at the rally were not happy, saying, that it was bad of him not to have acknowledged the presence of the crowd that waited for him without food in the hot sun.

They argued that they expected Tinubu to even apologize for keeping them waiting for such a long time and to tell them what he planned for the masses, who have not had it so easy with the present APC government at the Federal level.

But some of his associates and APC leaders in the state defended his action, saying that he was late in coming to the venue of the rally and waiting to address the crowd would keep them till dark, and also that they wanted to avoid what could cause chaos, when it was dark, which would be a security risk, with agitations here and there over the scarcity of new currencies and petroleum products.

One of the candidates of the party for the senatorial seat of Oyo South Senatorial District, Barrister Sarafadeen Ali, said that the visit of Tinubu to Ibadan to meet the leaders and traditional rulers in the South West was historic and it would go a long way to help during the election.

He said it was normal for Tinubu to call for his support since he is the only notable contestant for the presidency in the South West.

Also a member of the planning committee for the presidential campaign of Tinubu in Oyo State and former Press Secretary to Alhaji Lam Adesina, the late former governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, said that Tinubu was wise to have come to the rally after the support of the leaders in the South West for his presidency, saying that with what is going on in Nigeria today, it would be unfair if people of the region failed to back Tinubu.

He was, however, optimistic that with the bulk votes of the South west and votes from other parts, Tinubu would emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

Meanwhile no one within the APC and the PDP is ready to discuss the agreement Makinde had with Tinubu during their over two hours meeting.

