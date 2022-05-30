2023: The primaries fall short of democratic thresholds

Last weekend would have marked the conclusion of the primaries of the two major political parties, namely, the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, but for the sudden volte face by the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the deadline for parties to submit their list of candidates for the 2023 general polls. Although, the PDP conducted its own presidential primary as scheduled on Saturday, May 28, 2022, the APC took advantage of the six day extension by INEC, for the umpteenth time, to rescheduled it’s presidential primary.

Without prejudice to the outcome of the APC primary next weekend, sufficient precedent has already been established to interrogate the process, determine the outcome, and suggests it’s potential effect on the future of our democracy, and economic development of the nation. For want of a better description, what took place across the country in both parties, one of which is expected to produce the next government come 2023, can only be described as a sham and a derogation of the very essence of democracy.

A popular British author, Jeffrey Archer, titled one of his best sellers, Honour Among Thieves, in which Nigeria featured. But from what transpired last weekend, it is evident that in our politics there is no honour even amongst thieves. The ballot box, which is the true test of democracy counted for nothing; only executive power and money meant anything. Only those who were backed by elected officers of states or other powerful individuals, with tons of dollars determined who became delegates and candidates for the next election.

The last minute withdrawal of Mr. Mohammed Hayatudeen from the PDP presidential primary, alleging the abusive use of money, like Mr. Peter Obi before him a few day ago, confirmed the worst kept secret in our political process. Obi had on Thursday pulled out of the primary, because, according to him, delegates were demanding the sum of $20,000 (N15m), which he could not in good conscience offer, as his manifesto is reformist in nature and orientation. To engage in such money politics would defeat his entire political philosophy and personal image or brand as a politician.

Although the APC is yet to conduct it’s presidential primary, the same debilitating malaise is evident in all its process leading up to the presidency. In fact, its case may be worse in terms of the future of democracy given its predilection to imposition of candidates, which cost it two governorship seats in the last election. Lagos state is a case in point, where the two opponents of the governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo Olu, did not know the outcome of the screening in Abuja until they were barred from entering the venue of the primary.

Whereas this government has be labouring with the fight against corruption amongst politically exposed persons, corruption in the electoral process, which has been growing in infamy and nefarious dimensions from one election to another seems to portend the most grievous danger to not only democracy but economic development, because the economy cannot work to meet the yearnings of Nigerians when a few brigands hold the country hostage.

Politics is meant for service of the people, and election is a trust process through which the people bestow on their representatives their collective power or sovereignty to provide leadership for the common good. So when the representatives pay humongous sums to get to power, it simply suggests that the purpose is no longer for representation and common good.

Beyond this, fairly qualified and potential good leaders are promptly eliminated without any fighting chance in the political process as the same set of people use political office to amass ill-gotten wealth, which they use to procure elections to retain their positions that guarantee them more accumulation of personal wealth.

In the considered view of this newspaper, this is a vicious cycle that can only plung the country into further crisis. Clearly, democracy is in danger but sadly, our political class is impervious and unperturbed by the sure and steady march to precipice. All around us, undemocratic forces in the form of military coups have staged a return and for good, even though inconvenient, reasons. In Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Chad, democracy has received a bloody nose and the political class was culpable.

When politicians desecrate the temple of democracy by denying the people their inalienable rights to elect their representatives, they make their antithesis the more inviting and attractive. Unfortunately, the Nigerian political class is selfish, ignorant and illiberal. It thinks only of itself and therefore, mortgage its own future and relevance.

A bad process cannot produce a good outcome. With the ugly influence of money and power in the primaries, it is obviously pertinent that those who have emerged are already tainted with corruption, which makes financial corruption all the more normal and understandable. It is imperative that the general election has already been compromised, because anyone who steals to eat would easily steal to be rich. Our political class has narrowed the people’s choice not between political parties but between politicians and the military. Time may be running out.