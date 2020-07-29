By OBINNA EZUGWU

President Muhammadu Buhari’s influential nephew, Mamman Daura has said what should matter to Nigerians as far as 2023 presidency is concerned, is competence and not zoning as according to him, the country has not achieved anything with zoning.

Daura who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday, said the time has come for Nigeria to embrace competence in the interest of development.

“The turn by turn presidency, it was done once, it was done twice, it was done trice, but to what end?

“It is better for this country to be one. It should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere,” he said

Daura who also spoke about his relationship with President Buhari said although he offers advice to the president, he does not tell him what to do.

“He (Buhari) is my uncle, he is my father’s younger brother. My father is the first born of their mother and General Buhari is their last.

“I do visit him to greet him. I do offer him advice, but I don’t just go and tell him what to do. You don’t do that with the government,” he said.