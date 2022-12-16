2023: Osun PDP House of Reps candidate, 'Gangaria' flags off campaign

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic party, PDP House of Representatives candidate for Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal constituency in Osun State, Hon. Morufu Adebayo, popularly known as Gangaria, on Thursday, flagged-off his campaign ahead of the next year general elections, urging the people of the constituency to massively vote him.

Addressing crowd of party supporters at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Adebayo harped on his resolve to reform the constituency through excellent representation, accessibility, human and community development, construction of roads, provision of string healthcare system among other projects.

The journalist-cum politician urged the people of the state to vote for him, assuring that his emergence at the lower chamber would transform the constituency and usher in developments in agriculture, employment, scholarships among others.

“My great people, we are using this great opportunity to openly declare and unveil our plans to start a massive campaign across all towns and villages in Osogbo federal constituency. We consider this declaration a dawn of a new chapter and a beginning of a significant ‘walk’ to liberation.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I beseech you to support me in this cause to give better a better-by-far representation to our dear federal constituency through our commitment to facilitate life impacting bills and human capacity development initiatives. We can achieve greatness together as one – let us come out on the 25th of February, 2023 and cast your votes for me and all other PDP candidates,” he appealed to the cheering crowd.

Also speaking, the caretaker Chairman of Osun PDP, Adekunle Akindele, asked the constituents to vote for Gangaria more than they did for the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Akindele said, “Gangaria is a grassroots political mobiliser, a very hardworking party man. Gangaria is okay. The votes you gave to our Governor during the July 16 gubernatorial election you must double it for Gangaria because he is very dependable, reliable and he would take care of you. He would wash away your sorrow, he would not leave you alone.

“Please, for those of you that have not collected your PVC, go and collect it, on the day of election let us all come out and cast our votes for Gangaria. And don’t forget to pray for the success of Gangaria, pray for him in the morning, in the afternoon and in the night,” he urged the party faithful.

Also appealing to the crowd to vote for the House of Representatives candidate, the Director General of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation in the state, Sunday Bisi, said Gangaria would make life better for the constituents.

According to him, “members of the People’s Democratic Party are peace-loving. Our party is not a violent party and that’s why we took the mantle of leadership in the state peacefully. July 16 gubernatorial election was won with the support of the people of the state without any violence.

Our party relies on the civil servant, pensioners and good people of Osun State. You have been supporting us and we know that you’re still going to support us comes 2023.

“I am begging you in name of God, vote for all our candidates comes February in general election,” he urged the crowd which included pensioners, market men and women among others.