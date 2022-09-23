Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

In a bid to win the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and his running mate, Abdulkabir Akinlade have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on how to share political positions .

It would be recalled that Akinlade who lost the APC ticket to the incumbent Governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun defected to the PDP where he was given an automatic ticket to be Adebutu’s running mate.

In the MoU tagged, “Alliance Agreement” and witnessed by the Party Chairman and Secretary, Sikirulahi Ogundele and Sunday Solarin, respectively, as well as former Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Tola Banjo, Adebutu agreed to concede several appointments to the Akinlade camp, if he becomes governor.

The MoU also read, “In line with this agreement, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) shall concede the following elective positions; the Deputy Governorship slot, Ogun West Senatorial ticket, two State House of Assembly tickets in Ogun Central.

“Furthermore, upon emergence as the winner of the Ogun State gubernatorial election in 2023, Hon. (Dr). Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shall concede the following positions to Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade and his APC/APM Group and these included; seven substantive Commissioner slots, fifteen Special Adviser Slots, twenty (20) Senior Special Assistant slots, five Statutory Board Chairman Slots and five Local Government Executive Chairman Slots”.

“The parties hereunto express a mutual interest to enter into this Alliance Agreement to pull their political forces and resources together for the purpose of winning the 2023 gubernatorial and related elections in Ogun State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

In furtherance of Clause A and B hereinabove, Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade shall mobilize and deploy his political capital, groups, and other resources of all the candidates toward the successful emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). particularly to the office of the Governor in Ogun State.

Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade shall equally support, assist, and promote the political interests of Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at a times”.

“That Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, besides his constitutional role as the Deputy Governor, shall be appointed as the Honourable Commissioner for Trade and Investment in a ministry that shall be created to drive new investments, improved revenue growth, and development of the state”.

“This Agreement shall be binding on the Parties and amendment, supplement or modification can only be made by way of supplementary Alliance Agreement which shall bbe jointly and duly executed by the parties herein”.

“In the event of any dispute between the parties with reference to this agreement or any mater arising hereunder, the parties shall resolve same by amicable negotiations.

“This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it read further.