OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said there is no zoning in the constitution of the party and that anyone who wishes to, can contest for president in 2023.

Kalu who spoke in Minna on Monday when he visited a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at his Hilltop residence, said it was erroneous to believe that after the eight-year tenure of the President, Major General Muhammad Buharis (retd.), power would automatically be transferred to the South.

“Most people are not aware that there is no zoning of the position of the President in the constitution of the APC, Nigerians from every part can contest for the office of President,” he stated.

The former Abia governor said he is qualified and willing accept if given the opportunity to serve the country.

On the insecurity bedevilling the country, Kalu attributed it to the handiwork of saboteurs, who he said were frustrating all measures put in place to halt the carnage.

Kalu noted that the much maligned Generals had what it takes to bring the current security challenges under control.

Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip noted, however, that he was in Minna on a private visit to welcome Abdulsalami from his recent medical trip abroad.