2023: Middle Belt group rejects APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

A Middle Belt Group, Middle-Belt United Assembly (MBUA) has rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) joint presidential ticket, declaring the Muslim/Muslim team as unacceptable.

The group noted that the pair of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, all Muslims would create more challenges for Nigeria.

In a statement issued by MBUA president, Comrade Moses Mwarga Aji after the group’s emergency meeting in Kaduna, he said the group would mobilise against the same faith presidential ticket in 2023 to sustain the unity of the country.

Aji said Nigerians irrespective of religion overwhelmingly voted for the late MKO Abiola and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe in 1993 due to mutual understanding and the relative peace enjoyed at that time which no longer obtains in the country due to mistrust, insecurity and division along religious lines.

He said Nigeria is not Afghanistan or Pakistan, stressing that Christians would not be relegated or subdued as second class citizens.

Aji said any serious leader must consider the unity, peace and stability of Nigeria first before taking a political decision that will jeopardise the cohesion of the country.