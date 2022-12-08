2023: Labour Party to consider N100,000 minimum wage if elected

The Labour Party has said it is looking at implementing a minimum wage of N80,000-N100,000 if it wins next the 2023 presidential election.

Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, had touted the payment of hourly wages as against the current monthly format in the country.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorufemi said the LP is looking at implementing a new minimum wage of between N80,000-N100,000 as against the N30,000.

