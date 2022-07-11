2023: Kwankwaso hints at backing Tinubu [VIDEO]

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has hinted at possibility of backing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso who sources said is interested in using his platform to negotiate ahead of 2023, indicated on Sunday that he would be willing to back the APC candidate if he senses that he won’t become president in 2023.

The former Kano governor’s NNPP doesn’t have enough national spread, and merger talks with Labour Party collapsed last month.

Kwankwaso during an interview session on Arise TV on Sunday, indicated that he was more inclined to work with the former Lagos governor.

Asked if he is threatened by Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as he running mate, the former Kano governor said he likes the combination, and would have recommended Tinubu if he wasn’t running, but he does not know what they would do differently from the current administration.

“My only worry is the platform. This platform I don’t know. I know he is a strategist, Bola Tinubu, he is a good man. I had reasons to sit with him uncountable number of times from 1992 to date,” he said.

“I wish I will see him to ask him what he will tell Nigerians what he will do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today.

“That is my serious concern for him. Ordinarily, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him but it’s going to be like building something on zero.

“When I see him, I wish him well or when you see him before me, tell him I wish him well — but let’s take it easy.”

Watch video below: