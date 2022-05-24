By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An APC group in Osun State, The Progressives Conscience (TPC), has urged the leadership of the party to cede the house of representatives ticket to Dr. Thomas Ogungbangbe.

The group described Ogungbangbe as a philanthropist who is capable of representing Obokun /Oriade federal constituency.

They were in the opinion that if elected he can complement the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in his bid to take the state to the greater heights.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Ibukun Ademikore said going by the antecedents of Ogungbangbe the people of the Constituency are seriously in need of him for total libration and emancipation.

Ademikore said the stakeholders of the party, majority of whom are members of the group, took the decision to Support the business magnate following separate meetings held recently in each of the two Local Government Areas of the constituency asking him to run for the house of reps position.

He said that their decision was hinged on the Philanthropic gesture of Ogungbangbe across different parts of the country and his people-oriented programmes.

“We need him because we have the believe that he’s the only person, going by his antecedents, that can liberate us. And the independent findings revealed that majority of people of the constituency are thirsting of his presence and representation for better development,” he said.

“He is a silent achiever who had impacted greatly on the lives of many Nigerians regardless of tribal or Religious affiliations.”

The TPC coordinator enumerated some of the impactful Programmes of the philanthropist cum politician to include construction of N245M worth of road at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Makia; reconstruction of 2 classrooms at C&S school Iragbiji; Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters’ club, VCN Sports international-Table tennis court for RCCG traffic squad, among others.

Thomas Ogungbangbe is the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CITA Group.