OBINNA EZUGWU

Youth groups in Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Ebonyi State, Southeast Nigeria, under the aegis of Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC), have kicked against what it described as attempts by some political elements in the state to deny the zone an opportunity to aspire to governorship in 2023.

The group argued that the state’s governorship slot should be open to each of the three senatorial zones, since each zone would have had eight years by 2023.

The ESYC took the position in a communique signed by its president, Uka Ibom Anya and issued at the end of its meeting held at Afikpo, Afikpo North LGA of the state on Monday, 6th September, 2021.

“The Youths of Ebonyi South Senatorial District have taken a critical look at the ongoing debate on the 2023 Governorship race in Ebonyi State as to which zone should produce the Governor of Ebonyi State in the post-David Umahi era,” the communique read.

“Ebonyi South Youths have noted that all the three Senatorial Zones have taken their fair share of the Governorship seat, starting from Ebonyi North(Dr. Sam Egwu/1999-2007); Ebonyi Central( Chief Martin Elechi/2007-2015) and Ebonyi South(Engr. David Umahi/2015-2023).

“We affirm that since all the three Zones have had their fair share of the Governorship position, equity demands that the Governorship seat should go to any of the three Zones in the State to re-start the process.

“Ebonyi South Youths Congress hereby condemn and reject the rumoured plan and intention of some Political Leaders of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone to sell out the people of Ebonyi South Zone by proposing that the 2023 Governorship Seat should be zoned to Ebonyi North and Ebonyi Central Senatorial Districts, to the utter exclusion of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone.

“We believe that such an exclusion is illogical, insensitive, oppressive and unreasonable and should never be contemplated. We are of the view that the 2023 Governorship position should be thrown open since every Zone has already tasted the position.

“We seize this opportunity to advise and warn the Political Leaders of Ebonyi South in the PDP, APC or any other Political Parties to have it at the back of their minds that they have no right or mandate to negotiate away the legitimate rights of the people of Ebonyi South Zone to contest the 2023 Guber Elections. The Ebonyi South Youths would hold them accountable and will not forgive them if they allow themselves to be swayed by selfish and unreasonable political permutations.”