The AnyiChucks grassroots organisation, the support group of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has advised Senator Obinna Ogba against parading himself as the candidate of the party, thereby misleading the public.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Abia Onyike, director of media and publicity of the AnyiChucks grassroots mobilization, noted that the advice became necessary in the wake of recent court judgements, which Ogba and his followers were misinterpreting.

Onyike said it was necessary to make it abundantly clear that Dr. Odii, and not Senator Ogba, remains the PDP candidate, a position he said, is also supported by the pronouncement of the court.

He said, “This is to clear the air on the two important Court Judgements made on Tuesday, the 19th of July, 2022, namely: the Court of Appeal, Abuja and the Federal High Court, Abakaliki.

“Following these two Judgements, it has become more imperative that we inform the general public and our teeming supporters about the true situation of things regarding the two Court Judgements. It is equally important we make it abundantly clear that Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi remains the authentic Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in Ebonyi State. This is contrary to the fake news being spread by mischief makers and hired foot-soldiers of falsehood and deceit.

“First of all, let me draw your attention to the summary of the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja delivered on 19th July, 2022. The Appeal Court remitted the appeal filed by Sen. Obinna Ogba to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to re-assign the matter to another Judge of the Federal High Court for re-trial.

“On the other hand, the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, passed another judgement on a related issue. The FHC nullified the Governorship, Senate, House of Reps and House of Assembly Primaries held on the 4th and 5th of June, 2022 which purportedly produced Sen. Ogba and others as PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi state.

“The Court declared the exercise as unconstitutional, illegal, null and void. The Court held that Sen. Ogba and other PDP aspirants in his line up made use of fake delegates during the primaries as 90% of the authentic delegates had boycotted the primaries held on the 4th and 5th June, 2022.

“Moreover, it was equally held that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) did not monitor the primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Court upheld the authentic PDP primaries conducted on 28th and 29th of May, 2022 which produced Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi and other candidates elected during the primaries.

“With this development, it means that Sen. Ogba and his fellow travelers have no genuine reason to jubilate as they reportedly did on Tuesday, 19th July, 2022. We have gone beyond the stage of mundane/empty propaganda and orchestrated falsehood tailored to deceive the people on the streets.

“By this new judgement of the FHC delivered on 19th July, 2022, nullifying the primaries conducted on 4th and 5th June, 2022, on the grounds of impersonation, Sen. Ogba has no locus whatsoever to parade himself as a candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi state.

“Logically therefore, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi having been validly elected as the PDP Governorship Candidate during the lawfully conducted primaries of 28th and 29th May, 2022, remains the only legally recognised torchbearer of the PDP in Ebonyi state. And his name remains in the INEC portal even as we speak.

“The public should be reminded that anybody who parades himself as the PDP Guber candidate in Ebonyi state or any other candidate for that matter would be seen and perceived as an impostor, meddlesome interloper and a political miscreant and may be liable for criminal contempt of court.”