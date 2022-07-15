Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has hailed his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, as an incredible Nigerian with outstanding record and impeccable integrity.

The NNPP candidate in a statement issued on Friday by his Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, said Idahosa was chosen as his running mate because of his outstanding record.

Kwankwaso had on Thursday announced bishop Idahosa as his running mate in a tweet post by the NNPP on its official Twitter account .

Senator Kwankwaso noted that more than 20 persons were screened before he arrived at the choice of Idahosa as his running mate.

He said ” Idahosa was also selected because of his outstanding record, impeccable integrity, broad understanding of the Nigerian state and its contemporary challenges.”

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth,” the Senator said.

Kwankwaso expressed happiness that this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God would work with him in the journey to save the country.

The former Kano State said Idahosa possess undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians and his sincere belief that “a New and Better Nigeria is possible if they both work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence and faith.”

He said he is is optimistic that said the team would save Nigeria from the current challenges and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development would be strengthened.