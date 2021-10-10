Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), has officially recognized the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), a pressure group mobilising support for the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The group in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said it recently received a “Letter of Recognition as Support Group” from the national APC.

Bala Gide, leader of the Progressive Civil Society Group (PCSG), one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG, said the approval justifies the optimism towards the realisation of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

The group said an Osinbajo presidency meant that “Committed party members and other patriotic citizens would remain even more assured under an offshoot of the Buhari/Osinbajo Presidency headed by Prof. Osinbajo.”

The PCG said its objective was “towards building a more formidable APC and a better Nigeria where the ideals espoused by both President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo can be wholly sustained.