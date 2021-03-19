The Board of Dangote Cement Plc. has proposed N272 billion to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the year 2020 ended December 31.

This is contained in a notification issued by the management of the company on Friday.

The recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting that held yesterday, 18th of March 2021.

In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404 residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc.

This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N272 billion