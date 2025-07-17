151 police officers face disciplinary panel over ethical violation, others

Dozens of senior officers in the Nigeria Police Force, who are currently before a disciplinary panel constituted by the high command of the force, may be dismissed while some may have their rank reduced, Business Hallmark learnt yesterday.

This is aside the 34 officers earlier sacked from the Force under present Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun since he assumed office in 2023.

Presently, no fewer than 151 senior police officers drawn from various commands and formations across the country are currently facing Force Disciplinary Committee over “alleged misconduct, breaches of professional conduct and ethical violations” by the personnel.

Business Hallmark reports that the panel, which started its sitting on Monday July 14 at Force Headquarters, Abuja, is expected to conclude its probe after 10 days and send its recommendations to the Police Service Commission, which will discipline the culpable officers.

The ongoing probe came on the heels of different petitions to the IGP by different individuals including lawyers, Civil Society Organizations, businessmen, over alleged brutality, extortion, involvement in kidnapping and among others.

In the past, the Police Service Commission had punished erring officers with dismissal, rank reduction and in some cases, prosecution, among other punishments to serve as a deterrent to others.

Sources within the Force confided in Business Hallmark told that the number of senior officers before the probe panel grew exponentially in recent times because of their links to alleged planned protest over welfare issues, the Force insisted that they were being probed for “misconduct”.

“In the past, we did not have that sizable number of senior officers who faced disciplinary panels at once. We have that today because some people want to be made scapegoats for doing certain things because there are a lot of issues within the Force in recent times.

“One of it is the recent rumour that the officers were grumbling and protesting underground basically because of their low wage and other allowances compared to how the price of basic needs have skyrocketed in the recent time,” a source, who pleaded anonymity explained.

Another source said some of the senior officials were being accused of instigating retired officers to launch “attacks” on the Force and aiding them to criticize the present leadership of the Force.

He said, “Many retirees of the Force have in recent times gone all out to criticize the police because of the Contributory Pension Scheme. It was alleged that serving officers were part of those prompting them to criticize the establishment.

“They are saying ‘misconduct’, they should disclose the details of their offences. I’m not saying there are no bad eggs but over 150? Haba!”

Commenting on the ongoing probe via a statement, the spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the Nigeria Police Force would not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct by the officers.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, argued that the affected officers are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures.

He said, “The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force. He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism and public trust. The disciplinary process reflects the Force’s keenness to maintain an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within.”