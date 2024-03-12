Connect with us

Nation

15 feared dead as Russian military cargo plane crashes
Advertisement

Nation

'Save us from Eni Uduma,' Ebonyi community petitions Tinubu over waves of killings

Nation

Haiti’s PM Ariel Henry resigns as country descends into chaos

Health Nation

JUST IN: UK bans Nigerian, other health workers from bringing dependants

Health Nation

Rising rate of sudden death worries medical experts

Nation

Schools in 14 states, Abuja at risk of terrorists attack - FSSN

Nation

'Totally insensitive,' Atedo Peterside slams Akpabio over comments at Wigwe's funeral

Health Nation

US-based physicians to treat over 5,000 patients, perform 200 special surgeries in Abia

Nation

Hardship: 80-year-old hangs self in Lagos

Health Nation

FG says 44 out of 100 newborn babies die in Sokoto

Nation

15 feared dead as Russian military cargo plane crashes

Published

3 hours ago

on

15 feared dead as Russian military cargo plane crashes

The Kremlin said on Tuesday, that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield northeast of Moscow for a scheduled flight.

This was according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.

“An Il-76 military transport aviation plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight,” the ministry said.

News continues after this Advertisement

“On board were eight crew members and seven passengers.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *