The Kremlin said on Tuesday, that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield northeast of Moscow for a scheduled flight.

This was according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.

“An Il-76 military transport aviation plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight,” the ministry said.

“On board were eight crew members and seven passengers.”

