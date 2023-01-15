12 more kidnapped Edo train passengers rescued

Police in Edo State says 12 more passengers who were abducted at the Ubeaja train station had been rescued unhurt.

The victims were rescued on Saturday in Ughboa Forest.

The state police commissioner, Mohammed Dankwara, said the rescue mission was made possible by the joint forces working tirelessly to ensure the victims were reunited with their families unhurt.

Speaking on Sunday, he said, “I am pleased to inform you that on Saturday at about 10pm, the joint security forces in Edo State in a concerted effort to rescue the abducted victims of the Igueben Train Station attack, stormed Ughboa forest in a joint operation, through a technical intelligence provided to the command and control intelligence rapid response squad, and rescued 12 victims unhurt.

“They are as follows: Eunice Eseba (56 years), Marian Mowoe (28 years), Faith Smart (42 years), Precious Egwuje (28 years), Obehi Omaben (39 years) and Amm Benson (42 years).

Others are Favour Akungo (18 years), Akhimen Ehiemamen (48 years), Christian iyere (33 years), Emmanuel Esieba (67 years), Iyoha Julius (25 years) and Aguelle Beatrice (42 years).

“This brings to 18 the number of victims rescued while two others who are staff members of the Nigeria Railway Cooperation are still being held captive by the kidnappers.

“Meanwhile, operation and synergy continue to ensure the remaining two are rescued,” he added.