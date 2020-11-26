OBINNA EZUGWU

President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as governors of Oyo and Borno states; Engr. Seyi Makinde and Professor Babagana Zulum, among other notable Nigerians, have emerged winners in the 2019 edition of the prestigious Zik Prize Awards.

The Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the award, in a statement by its chairman, Professor Jubril Aminu, said the awardees were carefully selected through a rigorous process for their notable contributions to national development.

The event, which will also mark the 25th anniversary of the award, will see the conferment of Zik Prize in Political Leadership Award on Dr. Lawan; Zik Prize in Public Service on Mustapha, while governors, Okowa, Makinde and Zulum, will take home the Zik Prize for Good Governance.

Other notable awardees include Dr. Mrs. Stella Okoli, MON, OON, Founder and CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, winner of Zik Prize in Business Leadership; Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, CEO of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), winners of Zik Prize in Professional Leadership, while Chief Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, will be conferred with Zik Prize in Entrepreneurial Leadership Award.

The event holds at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 6 and will be hosted by HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Royal Guest of Honour, while Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka will be the chairman of the day.