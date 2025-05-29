Mid-term: Buhari praises Tinubu, urges Nigerians to temper expectations

As President Bola Tinubu’s government celebrates its second year in office, former President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned against letting “necessary reforms and desired changes” be derailed by “nettlesome domestic politics.”

Buhari lauded President Tinubu on his mid-term and called on Nigerians to manage their expectations from the government, noting that “reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.”

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the former President noted that fighting poverty and inflation, problems he acknowledged have “hit the poorest families the hardest,” cannot fall on the government alone.

The statement was titled ‘Tinubu Gets Buhari’s Praise, Advice At Midterm.’

“Muhammadu Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in office, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

“He warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics,” the statement read.

Since assuming power on May 29, 2023, Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” brought to a close years of petrol subsidies, liberalised the naira, and fully repaid a $3.4bn COVID-19 loan, while sparking a severe cost-of-living crisis at home.

Buhari pledged his support for the ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to stem poverty and inflation, saying that “The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can.”

He advised Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future, saying, “Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” President Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.”

Advertisement

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care,” he concluded.