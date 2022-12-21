Charles Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has announced a 10 percent salary increase for civil servants in the state.

The governor also promised to pay workers N15,000 Christmas bonus.

Christian Aburime, the governor’s chief press secretary, announced the increase on Tuesday at the celebration of the ‘2022 Public Service Day’.

The event held at the Anambra secretariat complex in Awka, the state capital.

Speaking on the theme ‘Performance Management System: Impact on the Nigerian Public Service’, the governor also announced N15,000 as Christmas bonus for civil servants.

“On the issue of Christmas rice, we reviewed how it’s done in the past and discovered that it is no longer tenable. I understand, in previous years, that past governments gave 25kg bags of rice to civil servants for Christmas,” he said.

“The state of Nigeria is bad. Everybody is complaining. Prices are rising very fast. I look at you and wonder how you cope. Today, 50kg bag of rice costs over N40,000. That’s beyond the salary of a graduate in the public service. Something is not right!

“What we will do instead, between today and tomorrow, we will first of all make sure that our pensioners are taken care of, to demonstrate good faith.

“I wish we could do much more but today, you will receive an alert of N15,000 as Christmas bonus.

“The income is not increasing; government revenue is not increasing. We cannot print money. I understand what you feel and wish that our revenue will go up so we can multiply what comes to you in proportion to Nigeria’s inflation.”

The event also featured presentation of certificates of recognition to 33 workers “for their exemplary services and dedication”.