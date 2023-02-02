Yul Edochie plays Peter Obi in new satirical film

Yul Edochie, the Nollywood actor and producer, is portraying the character of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in a new satirical film.

Edochie released some snippets of the film titled ‘Peter Obi’.

In the scenes captured, he did an exaggerated imitation of Obi’s voice and character.

The movie focuses on the life of the ex-governor who has come under criticism for his prudence in his quest to rule.

Obi, a former governor Edochie’s home state of Anambra, is contesting in the 2023 presidential election to hold on February 25.

He is vying against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) among others.

See videos below: