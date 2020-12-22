Kunle Idowu

A retired Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero on Monday posited that operatives of the South West Security Network (Amotekun corps) have no right under the Nigerian Constitution to carry arms in the course of their operations.

Ehindero said the regional Corps was to be an information and intelligence gathering outfit rather than an arm carrying one.

He explained that the law that established the organisation did not give its members legal teeth to bite as the issue of bearing of arms was concerned.

The former Police boss also advised that the Corps should key into the community policing and work in synergy with the Special Constables and the Police Force to combat crime and criminality at the grassroots.

Ehindero made his position known at the Community Policing Sensitisation and Awareness Campaign Organised by the state’s Police Command in Abeokuta, the State capital where the Command showcased the newly recruited 320 Special Constables who would serve as community police in the state.

“They should key into community policing and constant give information to the police. When Amotekun is launched, they will collaborate and cooperate with the police and they will bring intelligence.

” Amotekun can go where the police can’t go and when they bring the information the police will definitely work on it.

He added “All I’m saying is that Amotekun, for now, until the constitution is amended, they should key into community policing and bring its intelligent gathering prowess to the use of the police.

In his remark, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone II, Ahamed Iliayasu argued that crime and criminalities could better be fought and won when the police rest their ability to gain community support than use of force and lethal.

Iliyasu stressed that the only way to enhance community policing was to improve the behaviour, attitude and relationship with members of the public.

His words “Our officers and men must be approachable,accessible, available and committed to assisting the community.

“They must know and be known by the public, engage and mobilise the communities and listen to the communities, concerns.”