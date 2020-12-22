Northern Groups warn leaders of dangers of more grave conflict in the region

The Coalition of Northern Groups on Monday warned Northern leaders of the danger of even more grave conflicts if current insecurity in the region is not tackled on time.

The group argued that it was not celebration time yet because of the rescue of the three 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, insisting that other serious incidents had occurred in the North shortly after the rescue of the students.

The group gave the warning when its executive members paid a visit to Governor Aminu Masari in Katsina.

According to the group, the Northern leaders that their communities were hungry and angry and they should do the needful to pacify them.

CNG National Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai read the prepared address during the visit.

“At the risk of overstating the case, we can unhesitatingly assert that the daring theft of more than 300 children and subsequent unhindered movement to a location several hundreds of kilometres away, represents the height of the most serious social and security challenges facing the North today,” the address read.

“And the fact that less than 24 hours after securing the release of the Kankara students, other incidences of serious security breaches were reported in many parts of the North, is the more reason why it should be seen as an existential matter that needs to be addressed and tackled robustly and defeated once for all. These incidents include the kidnap of the acting Eje Of Ankpa, Alhaji Shuaibu Usman, attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha, on the short stretch between Zaria and Funtua, and the foiled abduction of about 80 Islamiyya students at Dandume.

“It gives no one any pleasure therefore, to think that to celebrate at this point, would amount to celebrating too early, and treating a dangerous security situation with levity and condescension.”

The group said workable framework for advocacy to effectively reach and interact with all parties, including the bandits and the estranged public, should be put in place.

It added, “Northern governors should acknowledge the degree of anger and frustration among their communities, and work to form a synergy for uniform action for confronting the prevailing situation and placing future safeguards.

“Governors must demand a thorough overhaul of the leadership of our security and public safety agencies, and the injection of higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability in the manner our troops and the police and security agencies deal with security challenges.

“State governments in the North must deal decisively with the threat of drug and substance abuse that is creating a class of aimless and dehumanised individuals who will forever remain a burden on the society.”

In response, Masaris noted that security should not be left in the hands of security operatives alone, insisting every Nigerian should be involved in it.