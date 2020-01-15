Yoruba youths dare Malami: You have 24 hours to reverse decision on Amotekun

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has given the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami 24 hours to reverse his declaration of the newly formed South West security outfit Amotekun as illegal.

The youth group which gave the ultimatum in a statement signed by its president, Aare Oladotun Hassan and issued after its emergency meeting in Ikeja, Lagos State on Wednesday, unanimously declared full support for the security network and called on the governors of the zone not to back down.

The group said the “brave” security network is aimed at tackling the “rampant menace of terrorism, cultism, community invasion, rape, gruesome killings, kidnappings and other wanton act of criminality perpetrated by some dreaded armed bandits” in the zone.

The group said, ‘having been convinced beyond reasonable doubt about the genuine intentions of the DAWN Commission led by DG Mr. Seye Oyeleye alongside the Southwestern States Governors led by Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu on the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network(WNSN) code named “Operation Amotekun”, we hereby wish to notify the entire public that we are ready to support the successful implementation of the program in the entire nooks and crannies of Yoruba Land: Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos and Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta.

“We hereby endorse the community policing framework, while we seek other stakeholders such as all the Southwest Obas, Captains of industries, Elders, Senators and Reps Caucuses of the 9th Assembly and other Non-Yoruba groups support for this growing initiative which is a child of necessity at this point in time of our national lives.

“However, we are aghast with the spontaneous and ill-advised declaration of “Operation Amotekun” as illegal by Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria on 14th January, 2020.

“This is an initiative that was recently adjudged by both the Northern and Southeastern Governors as highly recommended, noble and laudable initiative.

“We found it most absurd, crude and inciting to be confronted with the press release by the spokesman of the Office of the AGF to have declared the Southwest Governor’s actions illegal, meaning the AG does not understand the Democratic ethos and letters of the Constitution on the Powers of Mr President as the Commander in Chief Executive that has the exclusive, rightful powers on Defence to establish such initiative nor on power of the police.

“It is worrisome that the AGF is being used to hatch this treacherous job against the will of the good people of Yoruba Land. Mr Malami was expected to commend and further raise support by creating enabling legislations that will promote our local native policing on information gathering and intelligence sharing with the nation’s security agencies.

“We hereby give the Attorney General the next 24 hours to rescind his declaration of Amotekun as illegal or we shall hold him solely responsible as co-accomplice if any other killings is carried out by the armed bandits in Yoruba Land forthwith.

“We have such security monitoring initiatives existing in Kano as Hisbah and Lagos as Lagos State Neighborhood Security Corps and other states of the federation, more so we have the Civilian JTF in the North Eastern Nigeria currently supporting the Nigerian Army, and in the recent time in Lagos under CP Edgal Imohinmi, OPC led a joint operation with the men of the Nigerian Police to dislodge the indiscriminate killers group called “Baddo” in Ikorodu area of Lagos State and other succeses so far recorded by traditional security outfits such as Vigilantes, Hunters, Olode, Agbekoya, OPC and others.

“We therefore strongly appeal and recommend that Operation Amotekun alongside other regional and state government’s local vigilante groups be supported with enabling laws and be financially encouraged by President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government in order to work hand-in-hand with the established security institutions and architecture with community policing strategic framework to achieve robust synergy with locally recognized socio-security groups and individuals under what we called “National Joint Regional Security Network”(NJRN), which compares to what we currently have in the Northeast region under the Civilian JTF/native Hunters fortified with arms to fighting on the side of the Nigerian Army against the dreaded armed bandits and Boko Haram.

“In the same vein, we salute the courage and vigor that preceded the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network code named “Operation Amotekun” by the Governors of the Southwestern State, this is an obvious utilization of thier monthly allocation particularly “Security Vote”, and we hope the vision crystallize into a synergy between our traditional established security groups such as OPC, Agbekoya, Hunters and Vigilantes and the government’s established security institutions such as Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC),