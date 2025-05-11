Yewa North LG boss assures residents of improved livelihoods through projects

The Chairman of Yewa North Local Government Area, Dr. Olusola Akinbode, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of residents through impactful infrastructural projects.

Dr. Akinbode gave the assurance during an inspection of ongoing multi-million-naira projects in Ayetoro, stating that the initiatives are aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of people across the council.

Among the projects are a block of three classrooms at Ansarudeen Primary School, Imasai; another block of classrooms at YNLG Primary School Annex, Saala Ayetoro; a maternity centre at Igbeme; renovation of abattoir stalls at Ayetoro Market; re-roofing of the Odebiyi Legislative Chamber and engineering building at the LG Secretariat, as well as refurbishment of the long-abandoned LG grader.

He explained that the projects align with the Ogun State government’s ISEYA agenda and cut across key communities in the area.

“We are delivering on our electoral promises. Despite limited funds, we have prudently managed resources to carry out people-oriented projects,” Akinbode said.

He expressed gratitude to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for the opportunity to serve, and thanked political leaders and residents for their support.

Also speaking, the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Sanitarian Jimoh Bello; Chairman of the Abattoir at Odo-Rori Ayetoro Market, Mr. Kehinde Gabriel; and the headmistress of YNLG Primary School, Mrs. Sakirat Badmus, commended the chairman for the transformation seen under his leadership.