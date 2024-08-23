Connect with us

Woman, 40, sets self ablaze after divorce in Jigawa
Published

2 hours ago

on

Woman, 40, sets self ablaze after divorce in Jigawa

A 40-year-old woman has set herself on fire after her husband divorced her in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Friday, however, did not disclose her name.

Shiisu said the woman, who resides in Garin Mallam village, poured petrol on her body and set it on fire.

“On Thursday, at about 0740 hours, the command received heartbreaking and pitiful news of an incident from Guri, which indicated that a 40-year-old woman at Garin Mallam village poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze, and got burnt beyond recognition.

She was reported to have carried out the suicide on the outskirts of the village.

“Following this report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene and verified the incident.

”The officers took the charred body to the hospital and later released the corpse to the family for burial,” Shiisu said.

He explained that a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased experienced depression a few months following her divorce from her husband.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, advised people to always submit their affairs to Almighty Allah for a way out.

Abdullahi also advised people to always seek advice and counselling from their elders on complex issues to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

(NAN)

