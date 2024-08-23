Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Imo, rescue victim

Police in Imo State has arrested six individuals allegedly involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.

A statement on Thursday evening by ASP Okoye Henry, Police Public Relations Officer, said the command’s anti-kidnapping unit rescued a 26-year-old woman kidnapped from her Obinze residence on August 18.

The suspects include: Umaru Usman (40), Tukur Yau (25), Musbau Sabo (18), Abdul Ibrahim (30), and Jubrin Idris (25) in a forest hideout in Avu, recovering a pump-action gun, cartridges, dagger and criminal charms.

The suspects, members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate, terrorised residents in Obinze, Avu, and surrounding areas.

In a separate operation, the command apprehended Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old armed robbery suspect, recovering a locally made pistol and live ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, commended the operatives and urged them to continue reducing crime in the state.

