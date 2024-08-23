Connect with us

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Imo, rescue victim

Published

11 seconds ago

Police in Imo State has arrested six individuals allegedly involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.

A statement on Thursday evening by ASP Okoye Henry, Police Public Relations Officer, said the command’s anti-kidnapping unit rescued a 26-year-old woman kidnapped from her Obinze residence on August 18.

The suspects include: Umaru Usman (40), Tukur Yau (25), Musbau Sabo (18), Abdul Ibrahim (30), and Jubrin Idris (25) in a forest hideout in Avu, recovering a pump-action gun, cartridges, dagger and criminal charms.

The suspects, members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate, terrorised residents in Obinze, Avu, and surrounding areas.

In a separate operation, the command apprehended Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old armed robbery suspect, recovering a locally made pistol and live ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, commended the operatives and urged them to continue reducing crime in the state.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

