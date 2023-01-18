On the 17th of January 2023 at about 1:47 pm the 9th day of seeking the face of God concerning Nigeria, while giving thanks to the almighty God for the success of grand finale of raising prayer altar in the 36 States of the federation including F.C.T Abuja as a mandate from God. The word of the Lord came expressly and there was an open heaven and God said:

“I congratulate Nigerians for obeying my instruction that Nigerians must call upon me at the same time with the same focus and it is done because there was no state where the prayer was not observe even In some diasporas where Nigerians were.I am fully satisfied with the prayer because I didn’t fight with multitude and I am fully ready to bring the NEW NIGERIA that I have promised, though it might look impossible to many but I am the creator of heaven and earth, God of all flesh, there is nothingng that is impossible for me. Nevertheless I want all Nigerians to know this as they are preparing for their general elections.

1) There shall be no division, I have said before now. Nigeria Shall remain one but a new Nigeria shall come up from this present one very very soon because I am fully ready to act.

2) Let all Nigerians have the spirit of forgiveness among themselves both leaders and followers because all have sinned and no one should blame anyone for now

3) Regarding the general elections that many Nigerians are preparing for, it may come up and it may not because I am God I can choose to act through any of the two.

4) Nigerians should not forget that in the year 2007, I sent message to them”FROM THE NORTH AN EVIL SHALL BREAKFORTH UPON THIS NATION AND THERE SHALL BE A GREAT DESTRUCTIONS UPON THIS NATION,THE PRESIDENTS HEART SHALL PERISH,THE GOVERNORS, SENATORS, HONOURABLES, KINGS AND ALL LEADERS SHALL BE TROUBLED, THE PRIESTS SHALL BE SURPRISE OF WHAT WE HAPPEN AND ALL NIGERIANS SHALL BE CONFUSED” It will happen and the whole nation will be at a point of confusion both the leaders and the followers. ARE YOU NOT CONFUSED NOW!!!.

Many of you don’t want to follow the ruling party again because of your present situation but I am the only one that can stop them because they have put all strategies in place as HUMAN. Will I leave you to the hand of the opposition to take over, do you think there is any difference between them or will that be a Justice to other regions while I claimed to be GOD OF JUSTICE. Did other political parties have the chances of winning and rulling the nation as a matter of REALITY ?

5) Can you put a new wine in an old bottle with the old label and call it A NEW BRAANDING? Nigerians cannot go to poll with the same present situation and circumstances that surrounds them and ever expect any REAL POSITIVE CHANGE.

6) I have promised that you shall be one for now and there will be a NEW NIGERIA. Then a lot of things will have to be put in place before that NEW NIGERIA will come which I am fully prepared to put them in place forcefully by myself if those concern will refuse to act on time and do the most needful things that are necessary for the nation now

7) I am fully aware of your CONFUSION and ready to visit you and intervene quickly but the way I will move I have not REVEAL and may not REVEAL to any one but be rest assured that I am moving as quick as possible to do the needful to bring your land to rest and give you the NEW NIGERIA that I have promised.

8) Let many Nigerians that have agenda contrary to my agenda begin to keep off because I have arrived and I will begin to disgrace and put many of them to shame if they refuse to keep off for it is not too late for them.

9) Let Nigerians get ready for any circumstances that comes their way between now and the time they fixed for their general elections because anything that happens will be fully from me to fulfil my promise for the NEW NIGERIA.

10) I have not appointed nor approved any candidate to be the next president of this nation because I have not REVEAL and might not REVEAL how I will move to anyone but I AM READY TO MOVE AND ACT ON BEHALF OF NIGERIANS.

11) The year 2023 will surely be one of the happiest and remarkable year for the Nigerians because of what I will do irrespective of their past and present situations. I AM ALFA AND OMEGA I CHANGET NOT BUT CHANGES SITUATIONS.

SHALOM.”