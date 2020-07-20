Adebayo Obajemu

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank, has built a new training school, Wema Purple Academy, with the multi-purpose function of providing quality training for staff as well as a space for innovators to collaborate.

Wema Purple Academy, formerly at Oba-Akran Ikeja is now located at Town planning way Ilupeju Lagos and serves as a pathway for new staff to join the bank as well as a learning centre for current staff to increase individual and organizational productivity. It assists the Bank to identify and develop talents and prepare a structured career progression for the superior performers thereby guaranteeing a sustainable performance culture in the future.

The newly built Academy will also house an innovation hub which will bring together technologists, tech enthusiast and creators alike to collaborate and create innovative solutions targeted at critical business and human needs. This is to serve as one of the numerous channels through which Wema Bank fosters creativity, instills the bank’s work ethics, culture and high-professionalism. By building the Academy to include an innovation hub and state-of-the-art learning software and systems, the bank continues to deliver on its promise for innovation and creativity through digitization and twenty-first century technology.