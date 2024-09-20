Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said it will fish out the producers and distributors of illicit substance, crystal meth (mkpulu mmiri) in the South East geopolitical zone.

According to the group, the violent crimes going on in Orlu have nothing to do with the struggle for Biafra but the drugs.

The IPOB which stated this in a statement by Emma Powerful, its spokesperson, said its intelligence Unit has uncovered about 10 factories producing dangerous drugs in Umuaka town, Orlu in Imo State.

Powerful alleged that the drug dealers are operating under the cover of the Nigerian and Imo State governments and security forces that are providing cover to the illicit drug production and distribution operations.

He said the drug factories were established by six individuals from the Umuaka Community who returned from South Africa.

“These notorious drug dealers who also own some hotels and night clubs in Owerri, Imo State operate from these hotels to distribute their illicit drugs to other states, like Lagos, kano, River State, (Igweocha/Port Harcourt), Federal capital territory of Abuja, and other places in Nigeria,” he said.

“The violent crimes going on within Orlu Province in Imo State have nothing to do with the struggle for an independent Biafran Nation. Some of these drug dealing criminals claim to be agitating for the freedom of Biafra, while in reality, they are simply violent drug merchants.

“Unfortunately, these drug dealers are operating under the cover of the Nigerian and Imo State government and their murderous Security Forces. The Orlu axis in Imo State has the highest concentration of military and Police deployment in Imo State. These military and Police officers were deployed to Orlu Province to give cover and protect the illicit drug production and distribution operations. The government at the federal and state levels and the Nigerian security forces are accomplices to the drug production businesses going on in Imo State. They are either co-owners of these crystal meth (Mkpurumiri) factories, or they are beneficiaries of the proceeds of the drug sales and distribution businesses. There is no way that an over-militarized zone like Orlu, Imo State will have about 10 factories producing and distributing crystal meth (Mkpurummiri) without the knowledge and protection from the Nigerian and Imo State governments and her notorious security agencies.

“IPOB is giving notice to those involved in the manufacture and distribution of Mkpurummiri in Orlu and their kinds anywhere else in Alaigbo to shut down their operations immediately. We have the identities of these involved and their accomplices. If you fail to adhere to this warning, IPOB will not only make your identities public but will also take every measure to ensure that your illicit drug business is terminated.

It further stated that IPOB only called for the return of Biafra businesses and investments, not criminality and destructive and illicit criminal activities like the manufacturing of Mkpuru mmiri.

“IPOB will not sit by and watch criminals destroy Igbo youths with illicit drugs just so that you will be called millionaires. More so, the Imo State government may have tacitly supported this hard drugs production in his own province in Orlu, in the South East as a covert operation to destroy and weaken the mental health of Ndigbo.

IPOB said it is calling on all well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to join hands with IPOB to destroy the illicit drug cartel in Igbo land for our peace and security.

“IPOB cautions every Igbo person, both old and young, to stop patronizing them by stopping the consumption and distribution of Mkpurummiri. These criminals who set up the production of these Mkpurummiri are wanted criminals in South Africa who ran down to Alaigbo to destroy Umuigbo with the tacit support from the government of Nigeria,” he said.

“IPOB volunteers are monitoring them. If you are caught distributing these Mkpurummiri, you will be treated as a criminal and a murderer. We encourage Ndigbo to support IPOB and ESN by providing reliable information on these drug cartels and their channel activities anywhere they operate. We all must protect our land from those bent on destroying us.”

